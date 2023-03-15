Donald Trump Says The Queen, Diana And Oprah Winfrey ''Kissed My A**'' In Private Letters

The book will be released on April 25

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that royals Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and other influential figures who wrote to him ''kissed my a**''. Mr Trump made the claim while promoting a new book of private letters sent to him by public personalities, The Guardian reported.

The book, called 'Letters to Trump', features correspondence between the former president and some of the most powerful and influential figures including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

''I think they're going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass,'' Mr Trump told Breitbart News, as reported by The Guardian.

Other famous names from the 150 letters also include Clint Eastwood, Michael Jackson, former presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, claimed that the A-list celebrities treated his father differently when he ran for office as a Republican.

''My father has lived an amazing life and has been around some of the most interesting people in the world. It's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican,'' said Donald Trump Jr.

He added that the book will shine a light on "how phoney" the disdain of these people is.

Winning Publishing, the publisher behind the book, said that the book will be released on April 25. "What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump," Winning Team Publishing founder Sergio Gor said in a statement to AFP.

"Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships like 'Letters to Trump,' and we are thrilled to be able to share it with our readers,'' he added.

Two editions of the book will be made available. While the normal edition will be sold for $99 (8,178), a signed edition of 'Letters to Trump' will cost $399 (Rs 32,962).

