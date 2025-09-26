Trump Says Spoke To Netanyahu, "Pretty Close" To Gaza Deal

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday amid a push to end the war in Gaza, adding that he believed a ceasefire deal was "pretty close."

"We spoke with Bibi Netanyahu today, and we spoke to all the leaders in the Middle East who are great people, and we're getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza and maybe even peace," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

