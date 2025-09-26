Advertisement

Trump Says Spoke To Netanyahu, "Pretty Close" To Gaza Deal

"We spoke with Bibi Netanyahu today, and we spoke to all the leaders in the Middle East who are great people, and we're getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza and maybe even peace," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday amid a push to end the war in Gaza, adding that he believed a ceasefire deal was "pretty close."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Ceasefire, Donald Trump
