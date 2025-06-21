Trump Says 'Mindbogglingly Historic' Deal With Harvard Will Be Announced Soon

After a long legal battle between Harvard University and US President Donald Trump, the latter signalled at a possible "deal" between the two. In a post on Truth Social, he said that, "We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so."

Earlier, the president had accused Harvard of failing to clamp down and perpetuating antisemitism. He had terminated $2 billion in grants and also tried to ban the school from granting admission to international students.

Harvard had pushed back on the administration's demands, labelling them "unconstitutional". The university also argued that the demands restrict academic freedom and had taken legal action over the freezing of funds and attempts to restrict foreign student admissions.

However, Harvard is not the only university to be targeted by the Trump administration. Other universities, such as Northwestern University, Cornell, and Columbia, have also had federal funding withheld for similar reasons.

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution," Trump wrote on Truth Social, before revealing about the deal.

He added that Harvard had "acted extremely appropriately" during the negotiations and "appear to be committed to doing what is right". "If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be 'mindbogglingly' HISTORIC, and very good for our Country," he concluded his post.

He made the statement shortly after a federal judge in Boston issued an injunction blocking the US Department of Homeland Security from immediately revoking Harvard's ability to enrol international students.

That injunction prevents the US Department of Homeland Security from revoking Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program without first going through a months-long administrative process, which it now plans to do.

International students make up about a quarter of its student body.

According to CNN, the deal could potentially resolve the outstanding legal battles between the two parties.