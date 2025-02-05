Advertisement

Trump Says In "No Rush" To Speak With Xi Jinping On Tariffs

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House a day after Washington and Beijing exchanged new tariffs hitting the world's two biggest economies.

Washington:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is in "no rush" to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping despite expectations of a phone call soon to discuss the escalating US-China trade war.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House a day after Washington and Beijing exchanged new tariffs hitting the world's two biggest economies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, US China Tariffs
