Trump Says In "No Rush" To Speak With Xi Jinping On Tariffs

Washington:
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is in "no rush" to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping despite expectations of a phone call soon to discuss the escalating US-China trade war.
Trump spoke to reporters at the White House a day after Washington and Beijing exchanged new tariffs hitting the world's two biggest economies.
