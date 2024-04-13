Donald Trump Says He Will Testify In Hush Money Criminal Trial

Trump said he will be testified in his criminal trial of hush money that starts on Monday.

Former US president Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to take the stand in his criminal trial for illegal payment of hush money that starts in New York on Monday.

Asked by reporters at his luxury Florida home whether it would be legally risky to testify, Trump responded: "I'm testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth and the truth is there's no case."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)