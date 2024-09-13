Trump Says He Will Not Participate In Another Debate With Kamala Harris

Trump on Thursday announced he will not participate in another debate with his rival Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not participate in another election debate against his rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" he wrote on Truth Social, after participating in a debate against President Joe Biden in June and Harris earlier this week.

