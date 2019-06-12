Donald Trump Says He Has 'A Feeling' US Will Make Trade Deal With China

US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Wednesday that the United States and China would strike a deal in their high-stakes trade standoff.
The two countries have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade, rattling global financial markets.
"I have a feeling that we're going to make a deal with China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Talks on an agreement broke down last month after Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.
