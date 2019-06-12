Donald Trump Says He Has "A Feeling" US Will Make Trade Deal With China

Talks on an agreement broke down last month after Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.

World | | Updated: June 12, 2019 22:48 IST
US, China have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade.


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Wednesday that the United States and China would strike a deal in their high-stakes trade standoff.

The two countries have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade, rattling global financial markets.

"I have a feeling that we're going to make a deal with China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Talks on an agreement broke down last month after Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.



