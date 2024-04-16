Trump Says Has 'Real Problem' With Judge In New York Trial

"We've got a real problem with this judge," the former president Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump said Monday after the opening day of his criminal trial in New York that he has a "real problem" with the judge handling the case.

"We're not going to be given a fair trial," Trump told reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after jury selection ended for the day.

"We've got a real problem with this judge," the former president said. "He's a very conflicted judge."

