Donald Trump Says Bill Gates Asked To Meet, In An Apparent Message To Elon Musk

President-elect Donald Trump recently extended an invitation to Microsoft founder Bill Gates to meet at his Mar-a-Lago residence, revealing the invitation in a social media post intended for Elon Musk. Trump's message included a warm reference to Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, and expressed enthusiasm for an upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.

According to CNN, Gates has indeed reached out to Trump's transition team to discuss a potential meeting, although it remains unclear whether the two will actually meet. This development comes on the heels of Trump's meetings with various tech CEOs and business leaders at Mar-a-Lago since his election victory in November.

Trump's relationships with tech leaders have been a subject of interest, particularly given his naming of Musk as co-leader of his government efficiency initiative. However, Musk has faced criticism from loyal Trump supporters due to his support for a visa program allowing highly skilled foreign workers to immigrate to the US.

Trump and Gates initially met in December 2016, prior to Trump's first term as president. Since Trump's recent election victory, numerous tech CEOs have sought meetings with him, aiming to establish a positive relationship with the president-elect. Several Fortune 500 companies have also committed significant funds to Trump's inauguration.

As reported by CNN, CEOs who have met with Trump have employed a strategic approach, discussing issues aligned with Trump's interests, such as bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the US, while also addressing potential policy concerns. Many of these CEOs view the meetings as an opportunity to "start on the right page" with the new administration.

