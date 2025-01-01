Donald Trump Said Goodbye To His Legal Cases But Issues Have Not Left The Horizon

What could have proven luckier for Donald Trump than getting elected as the president of the United States? Because of his election win, federal prosecutions against him have already been dismissed, his criminal cases are at risk of facing the same fate and his state cases have been stalled.

This time last year, he was reeling under the pressure of trials that could put him behind bars for years, moreover even have him shell out millions of dollars.

However, sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson said that since the election was a "mandate" from the people, they "demanded an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the Witch Hunts against him. We look forward to uniting our country as President Trump Makes America Great Again."

As per NBC, here are a few court cases looking Donald Trump in the eye:

Hush money case

Trump was convicted in a New York state court in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records. These records were related to a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen during the 2016 presidential election. Daniels alleged she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and was initially set to be sentenced in July. However, the sentencing was delayed due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that established a new standard for presidential immunity. Trump's attorneys argued that this ruling meant the indictment and conviction should be dismissed, as they partly relied on evidence from Trump's time in office. Judge Juan Merchan rejected this argument in a December 16 ruling.

The judge also indicated that sentencing Trump after he takes office might not be possible. This decision was based on a Justice Department memo and the Supreme Court ruling, which emphasise the need for a sitting President to carry out their duties without interference from criminal proceedings. The Manhattan district attorney's office argues that Trump could be sentenced after his term in office ends. However, Trump's attorneys oppose this, stating that having a pending sentencing would unfairly impact Trump's presidency.

Georgia election interference case

Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in August 2023 by the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney's office. The charges allege conspiracy to illegally overturn Trump's 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the state. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case stalled due to allegations of conflict of interest involving District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump and some co-defendants argued Willis should be disqualified due to her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor overseeing the case. A Georgia appeals court ruled in Trump's favour on December 19, disqualifying Willis and her office from the case.

Willis' office is appealing the ruling, which may take several months. Even if successful, the trial would need to wait until Trump is out of office, as it's expected to take months. Alternatively, the case could be referred to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia to find a new prosecutor.

The council's executive director, Pete Skandalakis, stated that a new prosecutor could utilise existing investigative work, conduct additional investigations, and choose to use or discard parts of Willis' indictment.

Civil fraud verdict

A major financial threat is looming over President-elect Trump, stemming from a $350 million judgment made by a New York judge in February last year. The judge found Trump and his company guilty of years of fraudulent conduct, which Trump has denied and appealed. The judgment has now ballooned to over $500 million with interest, with Trump personally liable for nearly $489 million.

During a September hearing, three out of five judges on the state Appellate Division panel expressed concerns that the financial penalty might be excessive, but a ruling has yet to be made. Following the November election, Trump's attorney, John Sauer, requested that the case be voluntarily dismissed to promote "unity" and avoid interfering with Trump's presidential duties. However, the office of Attorney General Letitia James declined the request.

E. Jean Carroll verdicts

Writer E. Jean Carroll has got two significant civil verdicts against Trump in a New York federal court over the past two years. In 2023, Trump was ordered to pay $5 million after being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. Additionally, a separate verdict awarded Carroll $83 million in damages for defamation by Trump while he was president.

Trump has denied all allegations and appealed both verdicts to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Recently, the appeals court rejected Trump's appeal of the $5 million verdict, with his spokesperson stating that the decision will be further appealed.

The appeal for the $83 million verdict is still pending, with Carroll's attorneys preparing to counter Trump's claim that the Supreme Court's July immunity ruling exempts him from liability for comments made while in office.

Jan. 6 lawsuits

Donald Trump is no longer facing a criminal federal election interference case related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, but he still has to contend with eight civil suits. These suits were filed by law enforcement personnel who were injured during the attack, as well as some Democratic members of Congress.

Trump's defence is that his actions are protected by presidential immunity. Both sides will be submitting filings on this issue in the coming months. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the case, plans to rule on the presidential immunity issue by summer, according to a court filing.

Central Park Five

Donald Trump is facing a defamation lawsuit from the "Exonerated Five" - Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise. The five men are suing Trump over remarks he made during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris, where he falsely claimed they pleaded guilty to the assault and rape of a woman in Central Park in 1989. Trump also incorrectly stated that the victim had died.

The Exonerated Five, who were aged 14-16 at the time of the attack, were coerced into making false confessions and later exonerated in 2002 after DNA evidence linked another man to the crime. Trump has moved to dismiss the suit, arguing that his remarks were "substantially true" and protected as political speech. However, the five men claim they suffered severe emotional distress and reputational harm due to Trump's statements and are asking the judge to deny his motion to dismiss.

