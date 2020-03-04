Donald Trump Roasts Michael Bloomberg For Licking Fingers, Then Deletes Tweet

Michael Bloomberg earlier today dropped out of the democratic presidential race

Donald Trump recently took to Twitter and ripped into businessman Michael Bloomberg for his unsanitary eating habits. Michael Bloomberg earlier today dropped out of the democratic presidential race.

According to New York Post, a video started making rounds on the internet that showed Mr Bloomberg ripping off and eating the crust from a slice of pizza, after which he licked all five of his fingers one by one.

The quick bite at a campaign stop became more of a biohazard situation as the media mogul placed the slice back in its box before he went for his fingers. As if all this wasn't enough, he then proceeded to use a communal coffee dispenser with his saliva smeared hand, reported New York Post.

👇JUST WOW👇



Mini Mike is an absolute SLOB.



Watch him AWKWARDLY rip a slice of pizza, place it back into the community pizza box, lick his fingers, then put his hands on the box of coffee! pic.twitter.com/zIQP9T6qah — AG William Barr (@AGWilliamBarr) March 3, 2020

US President Donald Trump, who refers to Blomberg as "Mini Mike" shared the viral clip on his official Twitter account with the caption: "Mini Mike, don't lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!" He has now deleted the tweet.