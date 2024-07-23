Donald Trump Reveals What Joe Biden Told Him After Assassination Attempt

Reflecting on his chat with Biden, Trump described it as "a nice conversation."

Former US President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with Fox News, shared details of a phone call he had with President Joe Biden following the assassination attempt on him at an election campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump, who survived the attempt unscathed, recounted how Biden told him he was "lucky" to have turned his head at the critical moment.

The incident occurred on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a 20-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot at Trump. The 78-year-old narrowly escaped injury by turning to look at a chart displayed on a screen just as the shots were fired. Secret Service agents quickly subdued the attacker and shielded Trump.

Reflecting on his chat with Biden, Trump described it as "a nice conversation." He revealed, "He [Biden] said, 'You're lucky you turned to the right.' So... obviously, somebody briefed him. But, he did say that to me. He said, 'You're lucky you turned to the right.' I said, 'I think so.'"

In the interview, Trump mentioned that Secret Service agents were ready to place him on a stretcher due to the initial fear that he had been shot in the abdomen. However, Trump insisted that he was only grazed on the ear, despite the considerable amount of blood that alarmed the agents.

"I just felt it was the ear," Trump said, explaining his refusal to be carried out on a stretcher. "There was a lot of blood," he said, which led to a brief argument with the agents. "I said, 'I'm telling you, I'm OK. I'm fine. I'm going to get up. I want to get up. I'm not going to be taken out on a stretcher.'"

Trump also suggested the need for an investigation into Biden's physical and mental fitness for office. He questioned whether the White House was being fully transparent about Biden's health, hinting at a possible cover-up. "I think somebody has to look at it," Trump said. "Look, you had people that lied to the American public. And I tell you what, you ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report."

The former president also disclosed that he had met with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following the assassination attempt. "She came to see me, actually," Trump said.