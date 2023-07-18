Donald Trump Reveals How He Would End Russia-Ukraine War In 24 Hours If Elected

Mr Trump claimed that he shares great relationships with world leaders.

Former US President Donald Trump has finally revealed how he plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day of reclaiming the White House, the Independent reported. This comes months after he first said that he could bring the war to an end within a short period of time.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on July 16, the former president was asked about his claims. He said that would be simple for him to hold negotiations between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy because he has good relations with both leaders.

“I know Zelensky very well, I know Putin very well—even better—and I had a very good relationship with both of them,” he said.

He added that he would tell Mr Zelensky: "No more, you gotta make a deal," and Mr Putin: "If you don't make a deal, we're gonna give them a lot. We're gonna give more than they ever got. And that is it, the war will be over.''

Mr. Trump also added that world leaders are intelligent and that his successor, President Joe Biden, is not capable of dealing with them.

Hitting at Mr. Biden, he said, ''These are smart people, including (Emmanuel) Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including (Vladimir) Putin… These people are sharp, tough, and generally vicious. They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game,' said Trump, then hit at Biden. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country.''

When asked about his exact plan, Mr Trump said, Mr Zelensky was ''very honorable'' because ‘he didn't even know what they were talking about'' when ''they asked him about the perfect phone call.''

As per Metro, he was referring to a July 2019 call between himself and Mr Zelensky, in which Mr Trump offered a ‘quid pro quo' agreement to pressure him into pushing conspiracy theories about his 2020 opponent Mr. Biden in exchange for aid from the US.