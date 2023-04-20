Donald Trump Returns To Instagram For The First Time After Capitol Hill Attack

Mr Trump used the platform to sell a second edition of his digital trading cards.

Former US President Donald Trump made his return to Instagram on Tuesday, the first time since the Capitol Hill attack on January 6, 2021. The attack on the Congress resulted in his suspension from major social media platforms, as per a report in The Guardian.

Mr Trump used the platform to sell a second edition of his digital trading cards. The project, which was heavily ridiculed when it was first launched in December 2022, sold out an edition of 44,000 in less than a day and made profits of $4.5 million.

It is also to be noted that Mr Trump has already benefited from fundraising this month as a result of his arrest in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, which are connected to his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In his first Instagram post since returning, he included a picture of himself holding the Liberty Bell in front of the Stars and Stripes and a sunset.

In his second post, which featured a photograph of himself dressed as a superhero with the American flag serving as his cape, the former President wrote "I hope everyone notices, & I'm sure the Fake News won't, that I'm leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It's called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it. I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn't choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO "NICE GUY" CREDIT?"

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp, lifted the ban on the 45th US President in January. The company said that he will face "heightened penalties for repeat offences". The company said, "In the event that Mr Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk lifted Mr Trump's ban in November last year. However, he has not returned to the platform and continues to post on his own social media platform Truth Social.