Donald Trump Received Letter From Kim Jong-Un On August 1: White House

The letter was a follow up on their recent discussions about denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

World | | Updated: August 02, 2018 20:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Received Letter From Kim Jong-Un On August 1: White House

Donald Trump tweeted about the letter as well

Washington, United States: 

US President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that followed up on their recent discussions about denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday.

"The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusXiaomi Mi A2Jio GigaFiberVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................