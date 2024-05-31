'I Am A Very Innocent': Trump Reacts To Verdict In Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial case on Thursday.

Former president Donald Trump said the "real verdict" would be the US election in November after a New York jury convicted him on all charges in his hush money case on Thursday.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said as he left the court.

"I'm a very innocent man, and it's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our constitution."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)