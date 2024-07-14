Elon Musk 'Fully' Endorses Donald Trump After Rally Shooting

The shooting took place shortly after Donald Trump took the stage

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said today he "fully" endorses Donald Trump after the Republican presidential candidate was shot at a campaign rally.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he wrote on X - which he owns - as he shared a video of Trump pumping his fist while being escorted away by Secret Service officials.

"Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt," he said in another post.

Shots were fired during the rally speech by Donald Trump early this morning, in an incident that investigators are treating as a possible assassination attempt on the former president.

The shooting took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally. 78-year-old Trump grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, with blood soon visible across his face.

He turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist as the security officials surrounded him to escort him off the stage, in what is set to become an iconic image.

US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, in violence that also left a bystander dead.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," President Joe Biden said.

Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, echoed his words in a statement, saying there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."