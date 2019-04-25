Trump Questions 'Sleepy' Joe Biden's Intelligence, Latest In US 2020 Bid

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign as the seasoned Democrat became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump said on Twitter.

"It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!"

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.