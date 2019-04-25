Trump Questions "Sleepy" Joe Biden's Intelligence, Latest In US 2020 Bid

Seasoned Democrat Joe Biden today became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House.

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign.


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on Joe Biden's mental capacity for a successful primary campaign as the seasoned Democrat became the latest to join the 2020 race for the White House.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump said on Twitter.

"It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!"



