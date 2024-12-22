Trump Picks Mark Burnett, 'Apprentice' Producer, As Special Envoy To UK

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday he has appointed television executive Mark Burnett, who produced the tycoon's reality show "The Apprentice," as special envoy to the United Kingdom, one of Washington's closest allies.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," the Republican leader posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

Burnett's role will be different from that of ambassador and does not need US Senate confirmation.

"Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities and cultural exchanges," Trump said.

Early this month Trump nominated Warren Stephens, a top Republican donor and billionaire investment banker, to be US ambassador to Britain.

The Emmy Award-winning Burnett, who was born in London, is the creator of "Survivor," the reality competition series that became a US television juggernaut after its premiere in 2000. He has also produced other hit shows including "Shark Tank" and "The Voice."

He also served as chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group from 2018 to 2022.

His biggest success was with "The Apprentice," the American reality program that aired on NBC under various formats for 15 seasons beginning in 2004.

The show was widely credited with reversing Trump's fortunes and making him a household name in the United States before he announced his presidential run in 2015.

"'The Apprentice' mythologized him anew, and on a much bigger scale, turning him into an icon of American success," a profile of Burnett in The New Yorker magazine stated in 2018.

