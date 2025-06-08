Trump 'Peeved' Over Musk's Claim That He Was Named In Epstein Files: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Donald Trump and Elon Musk's public feud has cooled, but tensions remain. Trump was upset over Musk's Epstein claims. Their future relationship is uncertain, with both holding significant influence.

The calm after the storm proves true when it comes to US president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's very public social media spat.

According to a report by the POLITICO, one of the officials said, “He's stopped posting, but that doesn't mean he's happy,” regarding Trump's hiatus with Musk.

“The future of their relationship is totally uncertain,” the official said. Musk had suggested that Trump be impeached and the latter wanted to cut off all federal contracts for the former's companies but, neither wanted to do it, per the representatives of both the men.

However, Trump was peeved by Musk's claim that he was associated with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the Epstein Files.

"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on his X platform, which has now been deleted.

On Thursday, the two were locked in a ‘social media duel' when Musk had dropped the ‘big bomb'. He had also added that his followers should mark this post for the future when “truth will come out.”

Notably, Trump has not been accused of been linked to the Epstein Files.

What sent the president spinning was Musk's claim that he could not have won the election without his support and a quarter-billion dollars in political contributions.

“Such ingratitude,” Musk wrote on X, after taking the credit of Trump's election victory.

The feud started when Musk criticised Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' for having a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK.” Nevertheless, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “As President Trump has said himself, he is moving forward focused on passing the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to the report, most lawmakers and Republicans agree that Trump would have the upper hand if their feud gets reignited, but Musk, as the world's riches man, with X on his side, would be a tough contender.

