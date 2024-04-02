Trump Pays $175 Million Reduced Penalty In New York Civil Fraud Case

Embattled former US president Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case Monday, avoiding payment of a $454 million penalty while his case winds through the appeals process.

Last week, a New York appeals court cut a $454 million bond payment he was originally required to pay, reducing the sum to $175 million and giving him 10 days to pay this smaller amount.

