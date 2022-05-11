Donald Trump Once Asked If China Could Create Hurricanes To Attack US: Report

Many former Trump officials have come out with harrowing details about the former President

Donald Trump's tenure as the President of the United States saw its fair share of controversies with many former officials as part of his government coming out with more details about his presidency. Speaking to Rolling Stone a former aide under the condition of anonymity said that the former president was obsessed with asking the question of whether China had a secret technology to create large man-made hurricanes, and then launch them at the United States of America. Trump then went on to ask, if this would constitute an act of war and whether he could retaliate militarily.

Speaking to Rolling Stonethe former senior aide said “I was present when he asked if China ‘made' hurricanes to send to us, (he) wanted to know if the technology existed. One guy in the room responded, ‘Not to the best of my knowledge, sir.' I kept it together until I got back to my office… I do not know where the [then-] president would have heard about that… He was asking about it around the time, maybe a little before, he asked people about nuking hurricanes.”

In 2019, during a time Hurricane Dorian was creating destruction in the United States, reports suggest that President Trump had proposed bombing the hurricane with nuclear weapons. He believed at the time that this would dissipate the winds, and calm the storm down.

His former Secretary of Defence Mark Esper writing in his memoir that President Trump wanted to attack Mexico with missiles and then try to blame another country for the attack.