Trump Not Immune From Prosecution For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election: US court

Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president: US Court

Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can face prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the claim that Trump was immune from criminal liability for actions he took as president was "unsupported by precedent, history or the text and structure of the Constitution."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)