Donald Trump Nominates Ex-Fox News Anchor Heather Nauert As UN Envoy

Donald Trump had said Heather Nauert, who is in line to take over from Nikki Haley, had proven herself as a "very talented, very smart" member of his administration.

World | | Updated: December 07, 2018 20:47 IST
Heather Nauert had been touted for the post since Nikki Haley's resignation.


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump nominated State Department spokeswoman and former Fox TV news anchor Heather Nauert Friday as ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump told reporters that Nauert, who is in line to take over from Nikki Haley, had proven herself as a "very talented, very smart" member of his administration.

Nauert, 48, had been touted for the post since October when Haley announced that she was stepping down.



