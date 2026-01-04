"Liberated Like Afghanistan, Iraq": Trump Faces Backlash In US For Maduro Raids

Conservative influencer Candace Owens has sharply criticised the Trump administration after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro early Saturday. The podcaster condemned the action as another US-engineered regime change, writing that “Venezuela has been ‘liberated' like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated.'”

“The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of globalist psychopaths,” Owens wrote in a post on X, responding to a video of commentator Tucker Carlson.

“That's what is happening, always, everywhere. Zionists cheer every regime change. There has never been a single regime change that Zionists have not applauded because it means they get to steal land, oil and other resources. Hope this helps,” she added.

Owens' comparison referenced recent US military history. The United States entered Afghanistan in October 2001 following the September 11 attacks, overthrowing the Taliban but becoming mired in a nearly 20-year war that ended with a US withdrawal in 2021 and the Taliban's return to power.

In Iraq, a 2003 US invasion removed Saddam Hussein over claims of weapons of mass destruction that were never found, followed by years of insurgency and renewed US involvement after the rise of ISIS.

In Syria, the US avoided a full invasion but launched airstrikes in 2014 against ISIS and continues to maintain a limited troop presence.

MAGA commentator Megyn Kelly reposted an X post that read, “If the admin wants to win over skeptics the administration should make endless videos of illegal Venezuelans being sent home a top priority. If we are really running Venezuela there is zero excuse. Show the American people a direct tangible benefit.”

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticised the decision. “By removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran,” she wrote on X. “And also takes away a key source of oil from China. If it was about drugs killing Americans, they would be bombing Mexican cartels,” she added.

“We are ‘running' Venezuela now. America First!!!” she wrote.

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee initially raised concerns over the operation, pointing to the lack of congressional approval.

“I want to understand what, if anything, could constitutionally authorize this action without a declaration of war or congressional permission for military force,” Lee posted on X.

He later clarified that, following a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he was satisfied that the administration had the authority to act.

Just got off the phone with @SecRubio



He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant… https://t.co/lXCxhPoKSZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026

How Nicolas Maduro Was Captured

According to US officials, American forces carried out a targeted operation inside Venezuela, seizing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before placing the Venezuelan leader on a warship bound for New York to face criminal charges.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would temporarily “run” Venezuela until what he described as a “safe, proper and judicious” transition could be arranged. Trump offered no legal framework or timeline, but openly cited regime change and access to Venezuela's oil sector as central goals, saying major US companies would rebuild infrastructure and expand production.

Trump also said that many Cuban advisers and bodyguards protecting the Venezuelan President died during the US military operation.

The capture followed months of intensified US military action against alleged Venezuelan drug-trafficking networks. Since September, US forces have reportedly conducted at least 30 strikes on suspected trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing more than 100 people. The Trump administration has accused Maduro of supporting drug cartels designated by Washington as terrorist organisations and blamed for thousands of US deaths linked to illegal narcotics.