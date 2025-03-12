Trump May Speak To Putin, Would Invite Zelensky To US Over Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he hopes Russia will agree to a ceasefire plan drawn up by American and Ukrainian officials and that there will be a U.S. meeting with Russia later Tuesday or Wednesday.

In remarks to reporters, Trump said he would invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy back to the White House. The two leaders clashed in an Oval Office meeting last month and Zelenskiy left Washington without signing a critical minerals deal with the United States.

Trump said he hopes a total ceasefire can be achieved in the three-year war in the coming days. He said he thinks he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about it this week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)