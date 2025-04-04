Donald Trump May Shift Blame To This Man If Tariff Plan Backfires

Two days after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on almost all countries, including American allies, there's one question on everyone's mind: Whom it could go against, should the extreme measure fail to yield anticipated results?



It could all be eventually parked at US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's door, Politico reported, citing multiple sources in the White House.



If the tariffs cause economic damage, political trouble or public backlash, the Trump administration may avoid direct responsibility and Mr Lutnick may be the "fall guy," the report added.



Mr Lutnick, the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, is “a new voice at the table pushing crazy sh*t,” said a person familiar with the situation. “I don't know anyone that isn't pissed off at him.”



He is also involved in economic policy discussions and trade issues. The 63-year-old helped Trump's administration in creating certain trade and economic strategies, including tariffs.



Mr Lutnick maintained that tariffs would "generate revenue" despite experts' warning of a possible market crash or even a recession.



A source close to Trump's team told Politico that he was not only supporting the strategy but also pushing for even higher tariffs.



On Wednesday, Trump declared a national economic emergency and imposed reciprocal tariffs on almost all countries, including 54 per cent on China, the highest among all countries, followed by the EU, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, and India.



The White House remains optimistic about the harsh measures Trump unleashed on "Liberation Day".



“Every member of the Trump administration is aligned on finally levelling the playing field for American industries and workers,” spokesperson Kush Desai told POLITICO, adding the President has "the best and brightest trade team" in modern American history.



Mr Desai added that they were hard at work following President Trump's playbook — to deliver for the American people.

