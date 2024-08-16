Donald Trump Made Rs 2 Crore From 'Bible' Sales, Holds Rs 8 Crore In Crypto: Report

The Greenwood Bible, also known as the 'God Bless the USA Bible,' includes patriotic texts.

Former US President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure documents show he owns more than $1 million (Rs 8,39,68500) in cryptocurrency and made $300,000 (Rs 2,51,90550) from endorsing branded Bibles.

As per the documents released on Thursday, Trump earned $300,000 in royalty payments for "The Greenwood Bible." "The Greenwood Bible" is officially titled "God Bless the USA Bible." Its name comes from the GOP-favourite Lee Greenwood song.

According to the branded Bible's website, it sells for $59.99 and includes a handwritten chorus to the song "God Bless the USA." by country singer Lee Greenwood. A limited-edition copy that is said to bear Trump's signature is also available on the website for $1,000.

According to CNN, the disclosure, which totalled more than 250 pages, offers a window into the president's extensive finances, including everything from his real estate business to his investments, income, and debts. The release from the Federal Election Commission marks the first public update of his finances in a year.

The documents are a reminder of Trump's business interests all across the globe, including dozens of registered trademarks in China as well as ones in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ukraine, and Israel, among many others. It also reveals tidbits about how the president keeps his fortune, from millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency to a six-figure investment in gold bars.

