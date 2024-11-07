Trump, Kamala Harris Agree On Importance Of "Unifying Country": His Team

Donald Trump spoke with Kamala Harris by telephone Wednesday and agreed with his White House rival on the need to unify the nation after their contentious campaign, the president-elect's team said.

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," said spokesman Steven Cheung.

Harris had called Trump to congratulate him for winning the election.

