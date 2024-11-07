Advertisement

Trump, Kamala Harris Agree On Importance Of "Unifying Country": His Team

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," said spokesman Steven Cheung.

Read Time: 1 min
Kamala Harris had called Trump to congratulate him for winning the election.
Washington:

Donald Trump spoke with Kamala Harris by telephone Wednesday and agreed with his White House rival on the need to unify the nation after their contentious campaign, the president-elect's team said.

Harris had called Trump to congratulate him for winning the election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, US Presidential Election
