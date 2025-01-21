Watch: Donald Trump's "Tall" Son Barron Steals Spotlight At His Inauguration

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's son, Barron Trump, stole the limelight at his father's inauguration ceremony Monday.

Barron, who was just 10 when his father was sworn in at the US Capitol for the first time in January 2017, now stands 6 foot 9 inches tall and is treated as an adviser by Trump.

During his address, Trump took a moment to introduce Barron to the crowd.

Speaking about the "tallest" Trump, the 47th US President shared his pride in his son and acknowledged his involvement in the presidential campaign.

"I have a very tall son," Trump said as he introduced Barron to the audience amid loud cheers.

"He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well," Trump said.

As his father spoke about him, Barron raised his hands to acknowledge the crowd.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump. Trump chose the name as he always liked it, but never had the opportunity to use it for his other sons.

Barron reportedly advised Trump to connect with the 'Gen Z' voters who played a crucial role in modern political campaigns.

It was Barron who convinced his father to appear on the highly popular Joe Rogan podcast, a major success achieving over 50 million views.

The November 5 US presidential election last year was special for Barron as he cast his first vote and was photographed at the voting booth, proudly supporting his father in the presidential race against Kamala Harris.

Among the series of prestigious schools attended by Barron Trump include Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan's Upper West Side as well as the St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. Unlike other kids of any other President over the past 35 years who attended Sidwell Friends, Barron was the first one to attend St. Andrew's.

Last year, he started his freshman year at New York University's prestigious Stern School of Business.

At 6 feet 9 inches, Barron surpassed his father, Donald Trump, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall. Among other family members, Donald Trump Jr. is said to be 6 feet 1 inch, while Eric Trump is 6 feet 5 inches.