Donald Trump Incentivises 'Leave America', Offers Migrants Money, Travel, And More

US President Donald Trump has introduced a new plan to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave the United States voluntarily. In a recent interview with Fox Noticias, Trump revealed that his administration would offer financial incentives, including stipends and plane tickets, to those who agree to self-deport. This initiative aims to prioritise the deportation of individuals with serious criminal records, while providing a pathway for "good" individuals to potentially return to the US legally.

Trump elaborated on his plan, saying, "We're going to give them a stipend. We're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them — if they're good — if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can." This approach marks a shift from Trump's earlier hardline stance on immigration, focusing on creating a smoother path for certain individuals to return legally. The details of the program, its implementation timeline and criteria for eligibility, were not specified.

The plan also involves supporting sectors like agriculture and hospitality by helping them find suitable workers. Trump stated that his administration would recommend individuals to fill needed positions, which would be "very soothing" for farmers. He emphasised the need to help hotels and farms get the workers they need, saying that would ultimately allow workers who are in the US illegally to leave and come back with legal permission.

A clip was played during the interview featuring a Mexican man who entered the US over two decades ago and has children who are American citizens. The man, who is reportedly undocumented, showed support for Trump and said individuals who commit crimes should be sent back to their home countries. Trump responded to the clip, saying, "I look at this man. I say, this is a guy that we want to keep," and added, "I'll probably take heat for saying it." He also stated, "I don't think he's in any danger of it," when asked about the man's deportation status.

The Trump administration has been pushing immigrants to assist in their own expulsion, and the CBP Home app has been introduced to facilitate this process. The app allows undocumented immigrants to declare their intent to leave the country voluntarily, which could potentially streamline the self-deportation process.

The White House has not provided additional details on the plan, per Reuters. While Trump's plan aims to address labour shortages while promoting legal immigration channels, its success will depend on various factors, including the cooperation of undocumented immigrants and the effectiveness of the CBP Home app.

