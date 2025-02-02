"Major Threat Of Illegal Aliens": Trump Imposes Tariffs On Canada, China, Mexico

- Donald Trump signed three separate executive orders on the tariffs, risking a new trade war. "We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it," he posted on social media.
- The 78-year-old, who has launched numerous tariff threats upon returning to office, invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the tariffs, with the White House saying "the extraordinary threat" posed by "illegal aliens" and drugs, constitutes a "national emergency".
- While the Canadian and Mexican exports to the US will face a 25 per cent tariff, energy resources from Ottawa will have a lower 10 per cent levy "until the crisis is alleviated", the White House said, with duties starting on Tuesday.
- "The Biden Administration's policies have fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history. More than 10 million illegal aliens attempted to enter the United States under Biden's leadership, including a rising number of Chinese nationals and people on the terror watchlist," the White House said in a statement.
- In response to Trump's tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they "did not want this, but Canada is prepared".
- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said "the problems are not resolved by imposing tariffs, but by talking and dialoguing". "I instruct the Secretary of Economy to implement Plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests," she posted on X.
- There was no immediate reaction from China.
- Last week, Trump said he would put 25% tariffs on Colombian goods after the country refused to take in flights carrying migrants to be deported from the US. The two countries later worked out an agreement.
- This week, he also pledged to impose duties on the European Union in the future.
- He has also issued a warning to BRICS nations, threatening 100 per cent tariffs on their exports if they attempt to replace the US dollar as the dominant currency in international trade. The BRICS group - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - has been discussing ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar for years.
