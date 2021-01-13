Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Session Opens: Live Updates

Donald Trump has eight days remaining in his term (File)

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

With eight days remaining in Trump's term, the House will vote today on an article of impeachment accusing the Republican of inciting insurrection in a speech to his followers last week before a mob of them stormed the Capitol, leaving five dead.

Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after a effort to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump was rejected by Pence on Tuesday evening.

The New York Times reported that the Republican majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, was said to be pleased about the Democratic impeachment push, suggesting Trump's party was looking to move on from him after the attack on Congress.



McConnell believes the impeachment effort will make it easier to purge Trump from the party, the Times said.

House Republicans who opposed the impeachment drive argued Democrats were going too far, as Trump was on the verge of leaving office.



"This is scary where this goes, because this is about more than about impeaching the president of the United States. This is about cancelling the president and cancelling all the people you guys disagree with," said Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a leading Trump ally when the president was impeached in 2019 after encouraging the government of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden.

Jan 13, 2021 20:42 (IST) Mike Pence Refuses To Remove Donald Trump

Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after a effort to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump was rejected by Pence on Tuesday evening.



"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Despite the letter, the House passed a resolution formally calling on Pence to act. The final vote was 223-205 in favor.

Jan 13, 2021 20:26 (IST) Totally Appropriate: Trump In First Appearance After Riots

In his first public appearance since last Wednesday's riot, Trump showed no contrition on Tuesday for his speech, in which he repeated his false claim that President-elect Joe Biden's victory was illegitimate. Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.



"What I said was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters on Tuesday in his first public foray since the assault on the Capitol.



At a meeting to set the rules for Wednesday's impeachment vote, Democratic Representative David Cicilline told the House Rules Committee that the impeachment drive had the support of 217 lawmakers - enough to impeach Trump