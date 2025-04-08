Trump Says War In Gaza Should Stop Soon As He Hosts Israel's Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would like the war in Gaza to stop, as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump said work was ongoing to free hostages held by Hamas, but said securing the release of all the hostages was "a long process."

Israel launched the war after Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel has so far killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

Asked if he would deliver on his promise during his campaign for president to end the war in Gaza, Trump said: "I'd like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point, that won't be in the too-distant future."

