"The Father Was Probably Wonderful Guy": Trump Says He "Hates" Photo Of Dead Migrants

"I hate it," Donald Trump said of the photo of the Salvadoran man and the two-year-old girl in the Rio Grande river.

World | | Updated: June 27, 2019 01:39 IST
Reacting to the photo, Trump insisted that opposition Democrats' refusals to back his tough border.


Washington: 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hated seeing a traumatic picture taken of a migrant father and infant daughter who drowned during an attempt to enter the United States across the Mexican border.

"I hate it," Trump said of the photo of the Salvadoran man and the two-year-old girl in the Rio Grande river.

"That father... was probably a wonderful guy," Trump said, insisting that opposition Democrats' refusals to back his tough border policies were to blame for deaths of illegal migrants.



