"People Tired Of...": Trump Hails Conservative Wave In German Election

The conservative alliance in Germany secured victory in the national election, with Friedrich Merz set to become the next German chancellor, exit polls showed on Sunday. The result marked a significant shift in the country's political landscape, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which enjoyed the endorsement of prominent US figures including Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and ally of President Donald Trump, making record gains and finishing in second place.

US President Trump welcomed the election results, saying the people of Germany have rejected the policies of Olaf Scholz-led centre-left government "lacking common sense."

"Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Friedrich Merz Calls For "Real Independence" From US

Meanwhile, 69-year-old Merz vowed to help give Europe "real independence" from the United States as he prepared to cobble together a government. Despite Trump welcoming the election outcome, Merz took aim at America in blunt remarks after his victory and criticised the "ultimately outrageous" comments flowing from Washington during the campaign, comparing them to hostile interventions from Russia.

"So we are under such massive pressure from two sides that my absolute priority now is to achieve unity in Europe. It is possible to create unity in Europe," he told a roundtable with other leaders.

Hitherto seen as an atlanticist, Merz said Trump had shown his administration to be "largely indifferent to the fate of Europe".

Merz's "absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that we can achieve real independence from the USA step by step." He even ventured to ask whether the next summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which has underpinned Europe's security for decades, would still see "NATO in its current form".

With no previous experience in office, Merz is set to become chancellor with Europe's largest economy ailing, its society split over migration and its security caught between a confrontational U.S. and an assertive Russia and China.

Tough Coalition Talks Ahead

Despite securing the lead, Merz faces complex and lengthy coalition negotiations after the far-right AfD surged to a historic second place in a fractured vote after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unloved three-way alliance. Mainstream parties have ruled out working with the AfD, as it still has pariah status in a country where far-right politics has long carried a stigma because of the Nazi past.

Merz is heading into coalition talks without a strong negotiating hand. While his CDU/CSU emerged as the largest bloc, it scored its second-worst post-war result. It remains uncertain whether Merz will need one or two partners to form a majority, with the fate of smaller parties unclear in a way that could jumble parliamentary arithmetic.

Another three-way coalition would likely be much more unwieldy, hampering Germany's ability to show clear leadership.

Rise Of Far-Right

Following a campaign roiled by violent attacks for which people of migrant background were arrested, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc won 28.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the AfD with 20.5 per cent, said a projection published late on Sunday by ZDF broadcaster.

The AfD, which looks set to double its score from the previous vote, saw Sunday's result as only a beginning. "Our hand remains outstretched to form a government," AfD leader Alice Weidel told supporters, adding "Next time we'll come first."

Fall Of Left-Centrists

Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) tumbled to their worst result since World War Two, with 16.5 per cent of the vote share, and Scholz conceding a "bitter" result, according to the ZDF projection, while the Greens were on 11.8 per cent.

Strong support particularly from younger voters pushed the far-left Die Linke party to 8.7 per cent of the vote.

The pro-market Free Democrats (FDP) and newcomer Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) party hovered around the 5 per cent threshold to enter parliament.

Voter turnout at 83 per cent was the highest since before reunification in 1990, according to exit polls. Male voters tended more towards the right, while female voters showed stronger support for leftist parties.