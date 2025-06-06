Trump Travel Ban Explained: Which Countries Are Most Impacted And Why

US President Donald Trump has imposed a ban on citizens from 12 countries, along with entry restrictions on nationals from seven other nations, citing national security and immigration enforcement concerns.



The US President signed the executive order on June 4, nearly five months after taking office for the second term, and it will come into effect on June 9.



List of banned countries



The travel ban has been divided into two categories: a complete ban and a partial ban.



Trump has imposed a full entry ban on 12 countries - Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Eritrea, and Somalia.



The complete travel ban means the citizens of the aforementioned countries cannot enter the US at all irrespective of the reason and purpose.



He said that these countries don't respect US immigration rules. Most countries on the list denied taking their citizens back and most of the people from here overstayed their visas, he said.



The partial ban means people having certain types of visas, such as immigrant visas, B-1 business visas, B-2 tourism visas, combined business and tourism visas, F student visas, M vocational training visas, and J exchange visitor visas, are barred from entering the US. Only people holding H-1B work visas are allowed to enter the US.



Partial restrictions apply to seven countries - Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, Cuba, and Venezuela.



Who is exempt from the ban?



There are several people exempt from the ban. Those are:



1. Green card holders and legal permanent residents.

2. People having dual citizenship, one of the US and another of the banned countries.

3. Athletes, coaches and teams travelling for a global sporting event such as the World Cup or the Olympics.

4. Iranians from an ethnic or religious minority fleeing prosecution.

5. Foreign nationals who have worked for the US government for at least 15 years, along with their families and children.

6. Those who were admitted to the US as refugees or granted asylum prior to the ban's implementation.

7. People with US family members who apply for visas in connection to their spouses, children or parents.

8. Foreign officials and diplomats on official visits.

9. Those who are just visiting the UN headquarters in New York for business purposes.

10. Official trips to the US by representatives of NATO and international organizations.

11. Afghans with Afghan special immigrant visas who were employed by the US or its allies in Afghanistan.



Does it impact you?



If you're from one of the countries on the list



New visas are not valid for entry into the US from the 12 nations that are completely banned.

The seven partially restricted nations may not be able to provide some visas, such as green cards and immigrant visas.

Athletes, diplomats, dual citizens, green card holders, and refugees admitted prior to June 9, 2025, may be eligible for exemptions.



If you're in the US already



Existing visas are acknowledged and holders of valid green cards or visas are safe.



If you intend to work or travel



Applications from the 12 nations that are completely prohibited will not be accepted.

People from the seven nations that are partially banned can experience delays or specific limitations.