"Did I Say That?": Trump Downplays Earlier "Dictator" Jibe At Zelensky

Washington:
US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed an earlier jibe calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator."
"Did I say that? I can't believe I said that," Trump responded when asked by journalists about his comment made this month in a post on his Truth Social platform.
