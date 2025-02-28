Advertisement

"Did I Say That?": Trump Downplays Earlier "Dictator" Jibe At Zelensky

"Did I say that? I can't believe I said that," Trump responded when asked by journalists about his comment made this month in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Did I Say That?": Trump Downplays Earlier "Dictator" Jibe At Zelensky
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed an earlier jibe calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator."

"Did I say that? I can't believe I said that," Trump responded when asked by journalists about his comment made this month in a post on his Truth Social platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now