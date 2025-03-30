Reporter Asks What's A Woman. Somebody Who Can Have A Baby, Replies Trump

In honor of Women's History Month, US President Donald Trump on Friday weighed in on a question that plagues conservatives-- "What's a woman?". Speaking at a press conference at the Oval Office, America's commander in chief defined a woman as someone "who can have a baby" as his colleagues in Republican-led states moved to legally define gender based on a person's sex at birth to limit transgender rights.

The question was raised as Trump introduced Alina Habba as interim US attorney for the District of New Jersey. A reporter praised the President's female appointees in his administration and asked, "What's a woman and why does it matter to understand the difference between men and women?"

The President's somewhat lighthearted yet serious remark reinforced his administration's stance on the issue following recent executive orders.

"A woman is someone who can have a baby under certain circumstances," Trump said, adding that "A woman is a person who is much smarter than a man, I've always found," drawing laughter from the crowd. His reply earned a laugh from the gathered crowd.

Trump went on to say that "A woman is a person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success."

He ended on a more serious note: "A woman's a person that, in many cases, has been treated badly," referencing transgender women participating in women's sports. The President labelled the practice "demeaning" and "very unfair."

Trump's remarks align with the executive orders he signed after taking the oath of office, barring federal funding from schools that allow transgender women to compete in female athletic categories. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order that defined "women" as adult human females and "person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell."

His administration's other recent policies include restricting gender-marker changes on passports, barring transgender women from women's federal prison facilities, and eliminating federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors. Trump had also ordered the federal government to recognise only two sexes- male and female- and barred grants from funding "gender ideology" programs.