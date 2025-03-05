Trump Threatens More Tariffs, Vows To End Ukraine Conflict In Congress Address

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed a joint session of Congress, his first message to both chambers of the legislature since taking office for the second time. In his speech, Trump said America is working tirelessly to end conflict in Ukraine that has "needlessly killed" millions of Russians and Ukrainians.

"I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense," Trump said.

The President also took a jab at Washington's European allies, saying they spend more on Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine, while the US carries the burden.

"Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine - by far! And Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent," he said.

Trump also addressed the issue of rising inflation in America and said he is "fighting every day" to lower prices for consumers despite the onset of the trade war. He promised to tariff other countries as much as they tariff the US.