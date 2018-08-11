Trump Condemns "All Types Of Racism" A Year After Virginia Violence

"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division," US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

World | | Updated: August 11, 2018 19:29 IST
US observes the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville. (Reuters)

Washington, United States: 

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"



