Trump Condemns 'All Types Of Racism' A Year After Virginia Violence

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement