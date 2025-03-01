Did Biden Blame Obama, Nancy Pelosi For Election Loss? What Trump Said

President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden blamed Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for his loss in the 2024 US presidential election. Trump added that he was shocked to know that Joe Biden didn't blame former Vice President Kamala Harris, who took his place on the Democratic ticket after he dropped out of the race.

Speaking to The Spectator, the 74-year-old president said that he met an "angry" Joe Biden at the White House shortly after he won the election.

Donald Trump said he asked Joe Biden about who he blamed for the defeat of the Democratic Party and he was surprised to know his reply.

Mr Trump said, "I asked him [Joe Biden], I said, ‘So who do you blame?' Because he was very angry, you know, he was a very angry guy, actually. And he said, 'I blame Barack Obama'."

Donald Trump had also asked Joe Biden if he blamed the former Vice President, Kamala Harris. To this, Mr Biden said, “No, I don't blame her."

“And he [Joe Biden] said, ‘And I also blame [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.' I said, ‘What about the vice president?' He said, ‘No, I don't blame her,' which was interesting,” Mr Trump added.

"Yeah. He didn't blame her (Kamala Harris). He blamed... he told me he blamed those two people," Mr Trump said.

The US President added that the 82-year-old never saw Kamala Harris as one of the reasons for the 2024 defeat, which he found interesting. Ms Harris was unable to secure a victory against Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

Former President Obama had earlier encouraged Joe Biden, who served as his vice president for two terms, to reconsider seeking reelection in 2024, according to a Washington Post article in July.