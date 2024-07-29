Donald Trump Claims He Offered Joe Biden $1 Million To Play Golf, He Rejected

US President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on July 21.

Donald Trump recently revealed that he once offered United States President Joe Biden $1 million if he could "he could break 100 in a game of golf." The former President was speaking at a rally in St Cloud, Minnesota. "I said I will take you to any course you want...I would give you $1 million if you could break 100 in a game of golf," Mr Trump told the audience. He continued, "He turned me down."

The real estate tycoon added that he changed his offer. "Then I said, I'll give you ten strokes a side...I'll give you one million dollars if you could beat me. He had no chance," he stated. "They talk a good game, but it's all talk," Mr Trump added.

Notably, the discussion around golf began early in June, during Mr Biden and Mr Trump's first presidential debate. Mr Trump said that he had won two club championships and two regular club crowns, despite doubts about his age and level of physical fitness. He claimed that to do so, one must be "very smart" and capable of long-range hitting. "I just won two club championships - not even senior. Two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. He doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match; he can't hit a ball 50 yards," he said.

Responding to the same, Mr Biden said, "I'd be happy to have a driving contest. I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six. By the way, I told you before, I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?"

The 45th President of the US then went on to mock Mr Biden and said that it was a "lie." "That's the biggest lie - that he was a six handicap - of all," he said.

When confronted, Mr Biden withdrew his statement and admitted that he was actually eight handicap. However, Mr Trump did not take his remarks at their value and said, "I've seen your swing. I know your swing. Let's not act like children."