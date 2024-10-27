Donald Trump Claims Sundar Pichai Called Him To Praise McDonald's Visit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called him to compliment his recent visit to McDonald's. “I did McDonald's last week and I actually got a call from Sundar (Pichai),” Donald Trump said during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. “He said, ‘This is the biggest thing we've had in years.'”

Trump continued, “Sundar, who's a great guy by the way, said, ‘This McDonald's thing, I want to tell you, it's one of the biggest things we've ever had on Google. It just hit.'”

The former president's visit to McDonald's in Pennsylvania was not merely a campaign stop but a strategic move, aimed at undermining his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris. He quipped that he had now worked “15 minutes more than her” at the fast-food chain, referring to her previous comments about her own experience working there when she was young.

“She lied about McDonald's,” Trump declared. “I've worked here for 15 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than she worked here. Has that proven that she never worked at McDonald's? Well, McDonald's has no information. No, she has no information. She's nobody. The manager said she'd never worked there,” he added.

This comes after Trump alleged that Google obscured results for people attempting to find information about him. He has previously said that he reached out to CEO Sundar Pichai to voice his complaints regarding the perceived bias in search results.

At an event organised by the Economic Club of Chicago on October 15, Trump told John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, that he had recently contacted the “head of Google” to voice his concerns over the search results associated with his name.

“I'm getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don't find them in Google,” Trump said he told Pichai. “I think it's a whole rigged deal. I think Google's rigged just like our government is rigged.” “They only have bad stories. In other words, if I have 20 good stories and 20 bad stories, and everyone's entitled to that, you'll only see the 20 bad stories,” he told Micklethwait.