Donald Trump Chooses Republican Elise Stefanik As US Ambassador

Donald Trump has chosen Republican Representative Elise Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the president-elect said in a statement shared with Reuters on Monday.

"I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said.

Stefanik, a New York representative and House Republican Conference chair has been a fierce Trump ally.

She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.

Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump during his previous term and had endorsed Trump for president despite having criticized him harshly when she ran against him in the party primaries.

Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

Reuters reported Friday that Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee.

