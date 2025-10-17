Can't "Deplete" Stock: Trump Casts Doubt On Giving Tomahawks To Ukraine

President Donald Trump cast doubt Thursday on giving Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv a day before he meets with Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the United States could not "deplete" its own stock.

Trump also told reporters that he had also talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call about the prospect of providing Ukraine with Tomahawks and he "didn't like the idea."

