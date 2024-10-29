Advertisement

Donald Trump Calls His Racism-Tainted New York Rally A "Love Fest"

Politicians that have been doing this for a long time -- 30 and 40 years -- said there's never been an event so beautiful, Trump said.

Miami:

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday that his weekend rally in New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, criticized for its speakers' crass and racist rhetoric, was a "love fest."

"Politicians that have been doing this for a long time -- 30 and 40 years -- said there's never been an event so beautiful. It was like a love fest, an absolute love fest, and it was my honour to be involved," Trump said at a campaign event at his south Florida mansion.

