Trump Calls Georgia School Shooter 'Sick And Deranged Monster'

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said Wednesday the perpetrator of a high school shooting in Georgia that killed at least four people was a "sick and deranged monster."

"Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA," the former president posted on his Truth Social platform. "These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster."

