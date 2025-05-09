Trump Calls For 30-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Thursday for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and said that both countries will be held accountable for the "sanctity of these direct negotiations."

Trump said in a social media post: "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

