Trump Calls For 30-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

Ukraine Ceasefire: Trump said in a social media post: "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

Trump called on Thursday for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Thursday for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and said that both countries will be held accountable for the "sanctity of these direct negotiations."

Trump said in a social media post: "If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

