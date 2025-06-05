Trump Bans Visas For Foreign Students At Harvard

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to restrict foreign student visas at Harvard University, the White House said on Wednesday, amid an escalating row with the academic institution.

Last month, the U.S. State Department ordered all its consular missions overseas to begin additional vetting of visa applicants looking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose, according to an internal cable seen by Reuters.

